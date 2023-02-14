Traffic on both of the Delaware Memorial Bridge’s twin spans will be limited to just two lanes from now through late May as work resumes on a project to replace the entire driving surface of the bridge.

The second phase of the project will focus on the entire length of the left lanes on the New Jersey-bound span.

“While the project has been designed to minimize traffic delays to the extent possible, motorists may encounter them, particularly during rush hour time periods and peak weekend travel times,” said David Hoppenjans, chief engineer for the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the bridges. “We’re focused on completing this necessary bridge work safely and efficiently.”