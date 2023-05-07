In 2014, the I-95 on-ramp from Route 896 near Newark, Delaware was the scene of a crash that went viral. A truck hauling hundreds of beehives from Florida overturned, spilling its load of 20 million bees and causing hundreds of stings for people nearby.

While no one was seriously injured in the bee crash, there have been plenty of accidents that have caused injuries in this area, which is just a few miles from the University of Delaware.

“There have been more than 700 crashes at this interchange since 2019 due to congestion and the current configuration,” said DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski.

Work to replace those ramps with better designed structures gets underway this weekend. The southbound 95 off-ramp to northbound 896 had a very short merge area onto northbound 896. That small merge area had a pattern of crash clusters in it, said Breanna Kovach of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). “The northbound 896 ramp to northbound 95 experiences crash clusters as well.”