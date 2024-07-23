From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Across the country, schools are increasingly embracing policies to either ban cell phones or limit their use in the classroom. The new rules aim to reduce distractions and foster the development of student’s social and emotional skills, ultimately creating a more focused and supportive learning environment.

At the close of this year’s legislative session, Delaware lawmakers approved a $168 million supplemental spending bill that included money for a plethora of one-time expenses. The measure includes $250,000 for the Department of Education to implement a cell phone pilot program focused on the use of phone pouches.

Bill sponsor state Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, says restricting cell phone use is something that even music artists are implementing to help reduce distractions for concertgoers. He said students could similarly benefit.

“My wife and I went to a Silk Sonic concert in Vegas a couple years ago, and as you went through security, they took your phones, put them in a pouch, handed them back to you and it made the whole concert experience so much better,” he said.

“You talk to any teachers, they will tell you that cell phones are a major distraction just in terms of learning in the classroom, but there’s also all the other effects,” he said, referencing how cell phones can interfere with the development of social skills. “If you walk into a cafeteria in the typical school during lunchtime these days, all the kids are just hunched over, staring at their screens rather than communicating amongst each other and that’s very unfortunate.”

Inspired by his own concert experience and a story in the Washington Posts about a Connecticut school using phone pouches, Paradee proposed the idea to fellow lawmakers in the spring. He suggested a pilot program could introduce phone pouches in five to eight schools across the state.

He said the reaction was instant support.

“I want to see different types of schools up and down the state have an opportunity to participate. A couple middle schools, a couple high schools, you know, so some participation in all three counties, so we have a good cross section,” he said.