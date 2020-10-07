Delaware judge asked to allow counting of late mail ballots

The Delaware League of Women Voters is asking a judge to override state election law and allow absentee and mail-in ballots received after the state-mandated deadline in November’s election to be counted.

The judge heard arguments Tuesday in a complaint filed by the ACLU and a Wilmington attorney on behalf of the League.

Delaware law has long required that absentee ballots be received by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The same deadline applies to ballots cast under a universal vote-by-mail law enacted by the General Assembly specifically for this year’s elections because of the coronavirus.

Attorneys for the League of Women Voters say the new law is unconstitutional as applied because, even though it makes voting much easier, voting by mail is a burden for some people. They want Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III to force officials to count ballots received up to 10 days after Election Day.

Attorneys for the Department of Elections argue that only the General Assembly can alter the deadline.

“What’s at stake in this case is whether the long-standing statutory and constitutionally based Election Day deadline … can be judicially second-guessed,” said Max Walton, a Wilmington attorney hired to represent the state.

“It’s the General Assembly’s job to make the rules,” he said.

Glasscock plans to issue a decision by the end of the week. He also indicated that, rather than ruling for one side or the other, he could put the case on hold until after Election Day to see whether a significant number of ballots are not counted because they were received too late. If so, the votes received late, which are not immediately discarded, could eventually be counted.