I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all northbound lanes of I-95 through Wilmington will be shut down starting at the I-495 split south of the city. The highway will reopen north of the interchange with Route 202.

Drivers headed to Philadelphia or other points north of Wilmington will be detoured to I-495.