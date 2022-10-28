I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend.
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all northbound lanes of I-95 through Wilmington will be shut down starting at the I-495 split south of the city. The highway will reopen north of the interchange with Route 202.
Drivers headed to Philadelphia or other points north of Wilmington will be detoured to I-495.
DelDOT plans to have all lanes back open for the Monday morning rush.
The project launched in late 2020. Workers have overhauled a 4-mile section of the interstate, including 19 bridges. Some on- and off-ramps have been fixed, others completely replaced. The work has caused major changes for drivers in the area.
On a typical day, about 100,000 cars pass through Wilmington on this stretch.
Plans call for the work to be fully done early next year.
