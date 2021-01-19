Delaware Gov. Carney strikes optimistic tone during virtual inauguration

Delaware Gov. John Carney was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term.

The Democrat took the oath of office virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Delawareans.

Carney addressed the state in a pre-recorded video about the challenges of the past year, and his promises for the future.

“No one has been exempt from the reaches of this pandemic, and too many of our friends and neighbors paid the ultimate price,” Carney said. “It’s a bond we all would have chosen to forgo. But the pain of the pandemic is not the only thing this year gave us. It also gave us a clear picture of what we could do as a state with each other and for each other,” Carney added, before recognizing health care workers and essential workers for their dedication.

He also recognized his constituents for the sacrifices they made over the last year while quarantining and physically distancing.

“Now the vaccine has arrived and there’s hope on the horizon,” Carney said. “This year has been an incredible balancing act. We’ve tried to protect public health while protecting our economy. Preparing for the next year and the next four years will require the same balancing act. We will continue to deal with the crisis at hand, but we will also plan for the future. We will move forward with optimism and hope.”