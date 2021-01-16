While the Presidential Inauguration Committee is selling commemorative tickets and other traditional souvenir items related to Joe Biden’s inauguration, lots more creative keepsakes are available in downtown Wilmington.

Since his election, Biden has been a frequent guest at the historic Queen Theatre on Market Street, in the heart of the downtown business district. Perhaps he’s seen the Biden-scented candles that are prominently displayed in the window of the Delaware History Museum’s store right next door to the Queen.

The museum has been selling the candles for a few years, but interest steadily grew during the campaign.

The candles are the brainchild of Kate and J.D. Dobson, who run an internet candle shop out of their home in Missouri.

“We were brainstorming ideas, and J.D., I think, threw out the Joe Biden idea, and I just started squealing with excitement and then insisted that we absolutely needed to make a Joe Biden candle,” Kate said.

“We thought the idea of a Joe Biden-scented candle was inherently funny,” J.D. said.

Because Biden is often pictured snacking on his favorite treat, ice cream, many often expect the candle to carry an ice cream-related scent, but that’s not the case.

“With the case of Joe Biden, I think the scent of ice cream is too sugary and sweet for him,” Kate said.

So instead of vanilla ice cream, Biden’s candle smells like his favorite drink: orange Gatorade. “I just thought that orange scent is so friendly and down to earth, and I just thought it fit it more. I want to find a scent that when I smell it, it reminds me of a person, their personality.”

Sales of the Biden candle have soared since the election after the couple made a deal to sell the candles online in partnership with the Delaware History Museum. With the museum’s store closed, the Dobsons created a special coupon code (DEHISTORY) that would give customers a 15% discount and send 10% of the proceeds back to the museum.

“I said absolutely, thinking that wouldn’t be that many candles, and surely we’d be able to handle any influx of sale,” Kate said. Biden candle sales increased 3,000% in the last two months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Lots of those purchases were made by Delawareans.

“I’m wrong to ever underestimate how much people in Delaware love Joe Biden,” Kate said.

The couple also produces a Kamala Harris candle that carries the aroma of lotus blossom, in honor of the name “Kamala,” which means lotus in Sanskrit.

“It’s this really soothing, spa-like scent, and I find her to have a very calming presence,” Kate said.

They started producing the Harris candle during the primary, well before she was selected as Biden’s running mate.

“I think she always seems unrattled when she is in these committee hearings and she’s questioning someone. She always seems on top of it and unshakable.”