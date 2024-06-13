Delaware Senate could soon vote on end-of-life legislation

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

A Delaware Senate committee has approved legislation allowing medical aid in dying after terminally ill patients urged members to let it get a floor vote.

It’s the first time the state Senate has held a hearing on the Ron Silverio/Heather Block Delaware End of Life Options Act, named in honor of two advocates of the legislation.

“My father, he never feared dying,” said John Silverio, Ron’s son, who died of metastatic prostate cancer in 2018 without end-of-life options. “He feared dying in excruciating and unbridled pain.”

Sometimes known as “physician” or “medically assisted suicide,” the legislation would allow terminally ill people with less than six months to live to request and ingest medication to end their lives. Two doctors would be required to certify that the patient is mentally capable of making an informed decision and is acting voluntarily.

The lead sponsor, Rep. Paul Baumbach, has pushed the legislation since 2017. Other co-sponsors include all members of Democratic legislative leadership.