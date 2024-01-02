Dewey Dunk rings in new year with a splash of tradition and community spirit

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Despite crashing waves and temperatures at a brisk 40 degrees, more than 100 locals and out-of-towners converged on Dewey Beach to bid farewell to 2023 by dunking into the ocean.

In its 13th year, the Dewey Business Partnership’s “Dewey Dunk” has become a fun annual tradition.

Kelly Ann, the executive director of the DBP, notes that the event’s attendance has grown since its inception.

“We have families that have come since the beginning of when we started it. And for a lot of people, it’s a great family New Year’s Day tradition,” Ann said. “I believe the first time we did the dangly [we] may have had about 25 dunkers. Since then, it’s grown to over 100.”