Delaware County making significant gains in reducing prison population

Delaware County is gaining significant ground in reducing its prison population as it continues to push forward with criminal justice reform initiatives.

On January 1, 2022, the daily population at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility was 1,502. One year later, just 1,219 people were incarcerated in the county jail. County officials in favor of criminal justice reform are excited about the 19% decline in its prison population — and the work it took to get there.

“There were decisions by stakeholders to increase opportunities for diversion and make more reasonable choices about what members of our community need to be incarcerated pretrial with a focus on prioritizing community safety,” said Lee Awbrey, First Assistant Public Defender in the Delaware County Office of the Public Defender.

After the Democratic party seized control of all five seats on Delaware County Council in 2019, council members sought a dramatic overhaul of the criminal justice system after more than a century of Republican control.

While the county managed to take back managing power of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility from GEO Group, a massive for-profit prison operator, in 2022, many of the same problems that plagued the facility for years have persisted.