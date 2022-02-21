Delaware bird rescue temporarily closes after bird tests positive for contagious disease

    By
  • 6abc
    • February 20, 2022
Delaware bird rescue temporarily closes after bird tests positive for contagious disease. (6abc)

Delaware bird rescue temporarily closes after bird tests positive for contagious disease. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A bird rescue center in Newark, Delaware is closed until further notice.

This comes after one of the birds there tested positive for a contagious disease.

Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research is now in quarantine.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The rescue will not be able to take in any injured birds for now.

People are being told to go elsewhere for help.

It is not clear how long the quarantine will last.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate