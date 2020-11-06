Election 2020

DeFoor elected Pa. auditor general, GOP keeps Assembly control

Timothy DeFoor, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania auditor general.

Timothy DeFoor, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania auditor general. (Timothy DeFoor for Auditor General)

Timothy DeFoor has been elected to become auditor general, Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog. The Republican controller in Dauphin County outpaced Democrat Nina Ahmad for the statewide position.

Republicans also maintained control of both chambers of the Legislature. Vote counting continues to determine results for attorney general, treasurer and three congressional seats.

Election officials are tabulating ballots in a state that held its first general election in which voters did not need an excuse to vote by mail. More than 3 million applied to do so.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate