DeFoor elected Pa. auditor general, GOP keeps Assembly control

Timothy DeFoor has been elected to become auditor general, Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog. The Republican controller in Dauphin County outpaced Democrat Nina Ahmad for the statewide position.

Republicans also maintained control of both chambers of the Legislature. Vote counting continues to determine results for attorney general, treasurer and three congressional seats.

Election officials are tabulating ballots in a state that held its first general election in which voters did not need an excuse to vote by mail. More than 3 million applied to do so.