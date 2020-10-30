Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

The late John Lewis described voting as “the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society.”

The civil rights leader and congressman did more than speak those words — he bled for them and lived his life for them. His years of service were a testament to the power of each individual to effect change in government.

Each of us has that power and more importantly — each of us has that right. In this country, we are not subjects. We are citizens. We choose leaders, not rulers, and we hold those leaders accountable at the ballot box. In this election and in every election, we have the chance to do just that.

History tells us, however, that far too many of us will ignore the sacred right to vote.

Millions will simply decide not to show up. A disappointingly large number of these non-voters count themselves among the incredibly diverse Millennial and Gen Z voter bloc that is poised to overtake Baby Boomers in power at the polls.

For these Americans and others, far too many obstacles lie in the path to the election booth. Voter suppression efforts are sadly alive and well, disproportionately impacting urban areas and communities of color. Voters are routinely purged from the polls without reason. Polling places are strategically placed to create 10-hour lines in one precinct while voters wait 15 minutes in a precinct two miles away. Voters must coordinate with work and childcare, and for many it simply becomes an impossible task.

Less obvious, but just as insidious, is the suppressive effect of pessimism.

We are bombarded with messaging questioning the value of our vote: Will it matter? Will it make an impact? Is our system so flawed, are our choices so imperfect, as to make our one vote a waste of time?

As two of the oldest and most storied civil rights organizations in our nation, the Anti-Defamation League and the Urban League are standing together to fight against voter suppression and promote voter education and engagement in Philadelphia. The “Our Time, Our Vote” initiative is working to inspire Philadelphians to use their power and their voice on November 3.

Our message to young Americans is simple: Your vote is incredibly powerful.