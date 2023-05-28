Angler Brad Frace has visited Bushkill Creek in Northampton County to swim and fish with his family since childhood.

So the 27-year-old said he was sad upon finding dead fish lying across the bottom of a dry creek bed last week.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is now investigating the reported incident.

Frace said he attempted to save a couple surviving trout by moving them to wetter areas. He said he hopes the state will take steps to address the issue.

“Every time it’s just like, ‘Oh, it’s just fish. It doesn’t matter to anyone,’” Frace said. “But to some people it matters because a lot of people are huge into fishing in this area. Bushkill Creek is one of those known areas that everyone fishes.”