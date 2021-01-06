Six days earlier, Mike Purzycki had been on an operating table for more than six hours, undergoing emergency coronary bypass surgery.

But by Tuesday morning he was back home, with his hand on a Bible as he took a virtual oath of office to kick off his second four-year term as Wilmington’s mayor.

Though he looked a little pale and he stumbled at times while repeating Family Court Judge Arlene Coppadge’s words, the 75-year-old mayor’s voice was strong and resolute as he promised to strengthen Delaware’s largest city for its 71,000 residents.

Purzycki, a Democrat, won a three-way primary in September and had no Republican opposition.

He said he would work tirelessly to keep Wilmington on solid financial footing despite the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, which he called a “once-in-a-lifetime crisis” that will not cripple the city.

“My administration remains dedicated to making sure that when our time in office comes to a close, Wilmington and the people of this city are in a better position of opportunity, prosperity, and equality than they were when we arrived in 2017,” Purzyski said during his 3 ½-minute address.

“We are reinforcing Wilmington’s position … as a business-friendly city of strong and beautiful neighborhoods, a wonderful place to live.”

Purzyski also thanked all the well-wishers, including President-elect Joe Biden, who have contacted him since his surgery, and paraphrased the late Beatle John Lennon when discussing his health setback.

“This last week was a reminder to me that John Lennon was right when he said life is what happens when you are busy making other plans,” Purzycki said.