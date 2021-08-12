The District Attorney’s Office, with Conviction Integrity Unit Supervisor Patricia Cummings, filed six motions Wednesday in Common Pleas Court asking a judge to hold the Philadelphia Police Department in contempt of court for failure to turn over complete police disciplinary records.

The records are used to maintain the Police Misconduct Disclosure Database as part of the effort by the DA’s Office to meet its constitutional obligations.

A press release issued by the DA’s Office called the motions “an unprecedented action taken … to address long-standing failures in the criminal legal system that have resulted in convictions of innocent people, numerous lawsuits against the City of Philadelphia, vacated convictions of people whose rights were violated by the PPD and prior DA administrations, as well as an untold number of convictions jeopardized by failure to properly disclose information to judges and juries.”

At an afternoon news conference, DA Larry Krasner said his office had sent out thousands of subpoenas asking for disciplinary records and was given redacted copies in which key information was blacked out.

In some cases, Krasner said, the Public Defender’s Office had received more information from its subpoenas, specifically Internal Affairs investigation records, than his office had.

“They are not turning over information [to] the defense … and, in some instances, there have been very tragic results, innocent people sitting in jail for decades,” Krasner said.