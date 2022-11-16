The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released new teacher-preparation standards that ask educators to interrogate their own biases and recognize inequality in schools and school systems, including institutional racism.

The standards ask teachers to identify and disrupt racist practices, and make sure their approach to teaching incorporates a variety of perspectives.

Sharif El-Mekki, CEO of the Philadelphia-based Center for Black Educator Development, told state board members last week he expects the new standards to benefit both students and teachers.

“Many of the new teachers who come out of Pennsylvania’s educator prep programs say that they are not prepared to teach anyone, but particularly not prepared to teach students that come from culturally diverse backgrounds,” he said.

El-Mekki said the standards go far beyond race and are relevant even if a district has no students or teachers of color.

“We are talking about any marginalized students,” he said, adding that the standards allow teachers to be better prepared to support any group that is “disenchanted,” or not having “accelerated outcomes.”

In addition to race, the standards identify students and families who are multilingual, live in poverty, or have “varying sexual orientations and gender identities” as being potentially marginalized.

The standards are meant to prepare teachers to work with students and families of all backgrounds and will be required as part of the state’s certification process.

“This document is part of our work to ensure equity and promote success for all students in the commonwealth,” state Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said in a Tweet.

The @PADeptofEd Culturally-Relevant and Sustaining Education Program Framework Guidelines are now available online. https://t.co/E9q8j2059c This document is part of our work to ensure equity and promote success for all students in the commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/nI1N3Xb6Aq — Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Education (@PDESecretary) November 14, 2022

El-Mekki said he believes the new standards will help attract and retain more teachers of color — something the state has long struggled with — by placing more value on their experiences.

Students of color made up nearly 37% of Pennsylvania’s public school enrollment during the 2020-21 school year, up from 30.5% eight years ago, according to a report from the non-profit Research for Action. Among teachers, the figure was just 6.2%, an increase of less than one percentage point over the same period.

And in Philadelphia, where most of the state’s teachers of color are concentrated, the number of Black teachers has been falling. The city had 1,200 fewer Black teachers compared to two decades ago, though the overall number of teachers hadn’t changed.

Research shows that all students benefit from having teachers of color, and students of color often benefit more.