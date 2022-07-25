Before using that at-home COVID-19 test, be sure to check the kit’s expiration date

This story originally appeared on WLVR.

At-home COVID-19 tests have a shelf life, but the expiration date on the box may be incorrect.

When the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved the usage of at-home rapid tests, most were given a shelf life of four to six months, says Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, senior vice president of medical and academic affairs at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Jahre recommends not automatically following what is listed on the carton, as some test expiration dates have been extended.

He advises people to “go to the FDA site, and you can just put in on your search engine COVID test exploration, and it will lead you to an index of all of the approved COVID tests and what extensions have been granted.”