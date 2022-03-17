Pa. health care leaders and advocates urge Congress to approve more COVID funding

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here.

Pennsylvania health care leaders and advocates are calling on Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to vote for more COVID-19 funding.

Earlier this week, the White House said it will run out of money to fight the virus unless Congress approves additional spending, and warned it will have to cut back on everything from shipments of monoclonal antibody treatments to a program that pays for people without health insurance to receive COVID testing, treatment, and vaccines.

The announcement came after Congress declined a request for $22.5 billion in COVID funds as part of a larger spending package that passed earlier in March.

“At its peak, the omicron wave killed more than 2,000 people per day, and yet here we are only two months after the worst of that wave once again watching cases rise in Europe and looking at the prospect of Congress ending funding for COVID-19 testing, funding, and treatment,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole during a virtual press conference Thursday.