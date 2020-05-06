This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

___

A 75-year-old food server visibly ill with COVID-19 continued working for days. Empty soap dispensers and no paper towels. A senior staff member spraying a collapsed prisoner with disinfectant before removing his mask, which contained blood and green vomit.

Those are some of the conditions inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix in Burlington County described living through over the past month, since the first case of the coronavirus was identified in early April. The dangerous conditions prompted the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey to file a lawsuit Monday seeking the immediate, temporary release of all medically fragile individuals.

COVID-19 appears to have started out in Fort Dix with one or two cases but now is spreading more quickly through state prisons; experts call prisons petri dishes because illnesses proliferate easily in close quarters. The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is reporting that 40 inmates and three staff at the Fort Dix minimum security prison, which houses more than 2,900 inmates, have tested positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr directed federal prisons to grant home confinement to older, vulnerable inmates. BOP’s website states 1,972 inmates have been placed on home confinement in response to the pandemic, but a bureau spokesman said he would not discuss any details about Fort Dix due to the lawsuit. The ACLU-NJ does not know of any releases from Fort Dix.

‘Speeding toward a public health catastrophe’

“FCI Fort Dix is speeding toward a public health catastrophe,” said ACLU-NJ Legal Director Jeanne LoCicero. “Our clients are unable to take even the most basic precautions to protect themselves against the virus. The government is failing in its obligation to keep people in its custody safe from harm, putting them — and the wider community — at risk.”

The ACLU filed a petition Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of four named inmates asking for the release of all those over age 50 and those whose health would put them at greater risk of complications from the virus. ACLU attorneys do not know yet how many people meet those conditions.

No deaths have been reported thus far at Fort Dix or the other two federal facilities in the state — Fairton prison in Cumberland County and a Kintock Group residential re-entry center in Newark — but 40 federal inmates have died across the country. New Jersey’s state prisons and halfway houses reported the deaths of 38 inmates as of Tuesday night, as well as cases of the disease among 568 staff and 211 prisoners. It is believed two corrections officers have also died, though the state Department of Corrections will not confirm that.

Like the state DOC, which had tested only 269 inmates out of more than 18,000 as of Monday night, Fort Dix had until recently only been testing those with severe symptoms and had done little to prevent the spread of the virus, attorneys working with the ACLU contend.

“At a time of unprecedented crisis, the people in Fort Dix face a punishment far worse than confinement: They face the constant fear that they will be the next victim of a virulent pandemic, and that the finite time they were scheduled to serve will ultimately become a death sentence,” said attorney Matthew Stiegler.

In declarations filed with the petition, inmates with medical conditions who contend they meet Barr’s criteria for home confinement described their fears of getting sick and ultimately dying because of the close living conditions and lack of measures to prevent the virus from infecting others.