City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is teaming up with local organizations to bring some cheer at the end of a rough year.

Johnson will be hosting five consecutive days of clothing-and-toy giveaway events for children living in the 2nd District, which includes portions of Southwest Philly, South Philly, and Center City.

Beginning on Tuesday, the first three days will focus on getting winter clothes into the hands of those “who need them most.” The final two days will be Peace Not Guns toy giveaways, which focus on giving gifts specifically to children impacted by gun violence.

With Philadelphians facing rising costs across the board due to inflation, many families are struggling financially this winter. Given all of the challenges this holiday season, Johnson said he “wanted to do even more this year to bring smiles to the faces of children.”