Coronavirus update: Wolf threatens to withhold funds from counties that go rogue

Wolf threatens to withhold funds from counties that go rogue

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf threatened counties that are agitating to reopen businesses without being given the greenlight from the state.

During a press conference on Monday, Wolf said these local officials are trying to “desert in the face of the enemy,” and said he would withhold discretionary state and federal funding from counties, such as Cumberland, Beaver and Lancaster, if they begin to “operate illegally.”

Starting on May 8, the state allowed 24 of its 67 counties to reopen some commercial activity.

But elected officials from at least six other counties, also including Dauphin, Schuylkill and Lebanon, have said they would no longer enforce the governor’s ban on most commercial activity, feeling that their constituents’ economic pain outweighed the public health value of staying home.

The governor also indicated he would use the state’s licensing capacities to enforce the shutdown order, saying businesses could lose their insurance, as well as occupancy licenses, liquor licenses or health certificates if they fail to follow the order.

“Under the constitution, the judiciary has ruled that I do indeed have the ability to do this,” said Wolf.

He said the state would not sue counties to enforce the orders.