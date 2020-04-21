Coronavirus update: Philadelphia marks grim milestone, surpassing 10,000 cases

Pa. death toll climbs

Pennsylvania and Philadelphia officials reported an additional 1,418 new cases Tuesday, up 4.2% from the day before. The state also saw 283 new deaths, a 21% increase from Monday — the biggest increase on record since the crisis began, and the second day in a row of 200 or more deaths.

The increases in the number of deaths come as the state continues to reconcile data from several sources, including county and municipal health departments, and finish investigations into some cases. The new deaths reported Tuesday include those among positive and probable COVID-19 cases, state health officials said.

300 of the total COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday were probable.

“It’s important to remember that this increase did not happen overnight, but it is the culmination of our efforts to continue to bring to the public the most accurate data possible,” Levine said.

Eagles donate $1 million to Philly’s coronavirus efforts

Efforts to fight the coronavirus in Philadelphia are getting a combined $1 million boost from Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie and the rest of the team.

The money will go to support various nonprofits, businesses and health care systems. The largest share is a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross’ Convalescent Plasma program to help make sure critical blood and plasma donations reach patients who need them.

Lurie and the Birds will also donate 100,000 N95 masks to local health systems, including Jefferson Health and the Children’s Hospital and Philadelphia. They’ll also be donating $225,000 worth of gift cards to Jefferson and CHOP employees.

Wolf lays out more details on phased reopening of Pa.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday laid out emerging criteria for the phased re-opening of Pennsylvania businesses following his announcement that the targeted start date for easing stay-at-home restrictions would be May 8.

“The question really comes down to, how can we give individual workers confidence to go back to work?” he said. “How can we give individual customers the confidence to go back to shop or browse at a place?”

Wolf outlined some of the broad guidelines his administration will be using between now and May 8 to determine which regions can open, and when.

“What I’m going to be looking at is: Are we making progress in terms of new cases? Are we making progress in terms of the deadly nature of this virus? Are we making progress in terms of the ability to test? And are we making progress in the ability to treat the disease in our health care system?”

Wolf has said that the targeted reopenings will be driven primarily by data on the virus’ spread, which will depend on testing capacity.

“We’re increasing that daily, and the hope is that we will be in a position fairly quickly to do that,” Wolf said.

Targeted reopening will also hinge on the capacity of the state’s health care systems to care for growing numbers of patients with COVID-19.

Relaxing restrictions will also take into account differing rates of infection in different parts of the state, adding that it seems to be on the decline in some areas. However, he cautioned that hardest-hit Southeast Pennsylvania will be among the last on that list.

“If I were in Philadelphia, I probably would not want my government to be saying, ‘Okay, everything seems to be just perfect right now,’” Wolf said. “There’s a lot of people getting sick, there are a lot of people dying, in the Southeastern part of the state, less so as you get up into the North central part, or the Northwest or parts of the Southwest.”

Infection rates slow down in Montco

Coronavirus infection rates seem to be slowing down in Montgomery County, said local officials on Tuesday afternoon.

“If you look at … the individuals that are able to get to the drive-through testing site and be tested there, it does appear that those numbers peaked April 5 and 6,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

On those days, 24% of the people tested positive for COVID-19. By contrast, only 14% tested positive on Thursday and Friday, and 16% at the Temple Ambler testing site.

“So I think that looks like a pretty steady decrease there,” Arkoosh said. “But the nursing home numbers, the long-term care facility numbers, are rising.”

Montgomery County clocked 69 new cases since yesterday, though Arkoosh says that number may be artificially small, due to a shortage of results received from the community testing site.

That brings Montgomery County’s total of confirmed cases to 2,989.

Another eight people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 172. The deceased range in age from 62 to 96, and are divided equally by gender. One hundred and seven of them were residents of long-term care or other congregate facilities.

Local officials are continuing to do outreach to these facilities, though Arkoosh added that the county has no jurisdiction to step in without being invited.

The drive-through testing site in Montgomery County is closed today because of weather, but will reopen tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. The site now has a waiting list. Visitors can make reservations ahead of time at montcopa.org/covid-19 or by calling (610) 631-3000.

Local officials also added that due to the ongoing judicial emergency, Montgomery County’s Register of Wills office will remain closed through May 31 for all but emergency needs.

To accommodate residents who need help with settling estates and getting married, the Register of Wills has established a pilot program that uses video conferencing technology to open estates and obtain marriage licenses.

Residents can contact the Register of Wills by calling (610) 278-3400 or emailing ROWsupport@montcopa.org, and including what service they’re looking for, along with their name, email, and phone number. For requests involving settling estates, they should add “request to open probate.”

In contrast to several of its neighboring counties, Montgomery County currently has no plans to furlough any of its workers, Arkoosh said, but will continue to revisit the topic in the coming weeks as the county reassesses its financial situation.

WHYY’s Emily Scott contributed reporting.