Coronavirus update: Pa. offers new program to decontaminate N-95 masks

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 54,513 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 130,593 cases in New Jersey and 5,371 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 16,410 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 3,224, New Jersey’s is at 8,244, and Delaware’s is at 187. Philadelphia’s death toll is 743.

Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.