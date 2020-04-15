The Pennsylvania Medical Society is asking Governor Tom Wolf to grant temporary immunity from malpractice claims to health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We respectfully urge you to recognize the heroic dedication of all health care workers by signing an executive order granting medical liability immunity for care rendered during the time period of the COVID-19 emergency declaration,” the group wrote in a letter to Governor Wolf Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Medical Society President Lawrence John said health care workers across the state are taking on roles outside their specialty area and making quick decisions to battle a disease that still is not well-understood.

This is a very unusual and novel situation we have been put in, and we don’t have all the answers,” said John, who also practices family medicine near Pittsburgh. “We [should] not have to worry about malpractice suits while trying to save people’s lives.”

Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said the administration is “reviewing options to address this issue.”

The governors of New York and Illinois, states hit hard by coronavirus, have already issued executive orders limiting health care workers’ liability during the outbreak. In New Jersey, a bill providing similar protections passed out of the legislature on Monday.

Nationally, the CARES Act stimulus package, passed by Congress in March, provides some liability protections to medical professionals who volunteer their time to help fight the pandemic.