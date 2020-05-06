Delaware’s cherished beach towns and their businesses depend on summer tourism to survive and thrive.

But their mayors say the coronavirus crisis makes opening by the traditional Memorial Day weekend kickoff ‘not feasible,’’ as they wrote in a letter this month to Gov. John Carney.

But on Tuesday the mayor of bordering Ocean City, Maryland, announced that he will reopen its beaches and boardwalk this Saturday, and Carney says the unexpected move puts his state in a quandary.

“I do have some concerns there with Ocean City reopening their businesses,’’ Carney said. “Obviously the businesses on this side of the line are gonna say, why not us?”

Delaware’s oceanside towns that encompass a nearly 25-mile stretch of Atlantic Ocean coastline are, from north to south, Lewes, Henlopen Acres, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island.

Ocean City, which has a much denser population than Delaware’s shore towns, starts where Fenwick Island ends and runs along about 10 more miles of coastline.

Carney had a conference call with the mayors this week and said they are concerned.

The mayor of “Fenwick island in particular was wondering, ‘How am I going to keep people going on the beach in Maryland from coming over the state line to his beach in Delaware?’’’ Carney said.