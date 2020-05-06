Coronavirus update: Weekend opening of beaches, boardwalk in bordering Ocean City, Md., puts Del. coastal towns in quandary
As of Tuesday afternoon, Delaware reported 5,371 cases of the novel coronavirus and 187 related deaths. There are 284 people being treated in Delaware hospitals.
Delaware’s cherished beach towns and their businesses depend on summer tourism to survive and thrive.
But their mayors say the coronavirus crisis makes opening by the traditional Memorial Day weekend kickoff ‘not feasible,’’ as they wrote in a letter this month to Gov. John Carney.
But on Tuesday the mayor of bordering Ocean City, Maryland, announced that he will reopen its beaches and boardwalk this Saturday, and Carney says the unexpected move puts his state in a quandary.
“I do have some concerns there with Ocean City reopening their businesses,’’ Carney said. “Obviously the businesses on this side of the line are gonna say, why not us?”
Delaware’s oceanside towns that encompass a nearly 25-mile stretch of Atlantic Ocean coastline are, from north to south, Lewes, Henlopen Acres, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island.
Ocean City, which has a much denser population than Delaware’s shore towns, starts where Fenwick Island ends and runs along about 10 more miles of coastline.
Carney had a conference call with the mayors this week and said they are concerned.
The mayor of “Fenwick island in particular was wondering, ‘How am I going to keep people going on the beach in Maryland from coming over the state line to his beach in Delaware?’’’ Carney said.
Carney closed the state’s beaches in late March to all but exercise, dog walking and surf fishing with strict social distancing rules. Most coastal towns later banned all beach access.
Carneys says he was trying to work with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to coordinate reopening their neighboring shorelines. But now that strategy is moot and Carney acknowledges it will put pressure on him and mayors to ease restrictions. He calls it “probably the toughest decision coming up.”
Memorial Day weekend is May 23-25 — just two and a half weeks away.
As far as when he might loosen the rules, Carney was noncommittal but indicated it might be before June.
“In terms of opening the beach more broadly, you know I think looking toward the end of the month would be kind of the best estimate of when that might occur,’’ he said.
“We’ll be making that determination. Meet with the mayors, get their input, make some differentiation among towns and then decide how to move forward.”