Coronavirus update: N.J. census response lags; experts hired to help long-term care facilities

Census response lags during pandemic

Murphy said New Jersey ranked 21st in the country for its response to the U.S. Census, which can be filled out electronically this year for the first time in the survey’s history.

The response rate was at 56.8% statewide, which needed to increase lest the state face another undercount like it did during the 2010 Census, Murphy said.

“It is the data that the federal government — and quite frankly we in state government — rely upon to make decisions that impact every community in New Jersey,” he said during his Wednesday briefing.

The governor said that if New Jersey’s population is undercounted in the Census, much needed federal funding may instead be directed to other states “like Kentucky.”

“Let’s make sure we get the darn money here,” he added.

Residents can fill out the 2020 Census here.

Experts hired to fix long-term care facility crisis

The Murphy administration will bring on two national experts to help the state get its arms around the rampant spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

Former Obama administration health official Cindy Mann and Carol Raphael, the past president of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York, will conduct a two-to-three week review of the state’s long term care facilities and make long-term recommendations for changes. The pair will also provide immediate support to the Department of Health.

Nearly half of the state’s confirmed deaths from COVID-19 have been associated with long-term care facilities. Some 4,261 have died, and 23,345 have been sickened in nursing homes.

In response to the high number of cases clustered in the facilities and reports that some places were overwhelmed by the outbreak and mishandled the bodies of those who died, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has also opened an investigation into the state’s long-term care facilities and is soliciting tips about misconduct.