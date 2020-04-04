Supplies of surgical masks have been hard to come by. In Philadelphia, Managing Director Brian Abernathy said the city had so far been unable to complete an order for 500,000 such masks officials sought earlier this week for municipal use.

Friday evening, President Donald Trump announced during the daily White House coronavirus briefing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also are recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public to help fight the spread of coronavirus. The president immediately noted that he had no intention of following the advice himself, saying, “I’m choosing not to do it.”

The CDC recommended using rudimentary coverings like T-shirts and bandanas and non-medical masks, particularly in areas hit hard by the virus.

Singer Pink recovers from COVID; donates $500K to Temple hospital

In a pair of tweets on Friday, Pink, a Doylestown native, announced that she and her 3-year-old son displayed symptoms of the coronavirus two weeks ago, and that she tested positive after gaining access to tests through her primary care physician.

Pink said she and her son isolated at home, and as of a few days ago, they were tested again and were negative.

The Grammy Award-winning singer announced she is donating $1 million across two coronavirus-related relief funds, with $500,000 each going to the Temple University Hospital Fund in Philadelphia and a COVID-19 response fund for Los Angeles.

The Temple University donation honors the singer’s mother, Judy Moore, who worked at the hospital’s cardiomyopathy and heart transplant center for nearly two decades.

Pink called health care workers “heroes” and ended her post with an appeal to the public.

“These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home,” she wrote. “Please. Stay. Home.”

Earlier this week, another Grammy Award-winning singer, Lizzo, donated lunch to health care workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

UPenn engineers, alums start GoFundMe for 3D-printed face shields

A team of engineers, alumni, and social entrepreneurs from the University of Pennsylvania have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100,000 to 3D-print and distribute 25,000 face shields to health care workers in Philadelphia over the next four to six weeks.

Over the next three months, Project Shields hopes to produce 100,000 face shields, while applying to city, state, and federal funding sources to help scale this effort nationally. The demand in the city now for personal protective equipment, including face shields and masks, is over 1 million units.

Currently, the team is assembling 400 masks per day and using 10 3D printers to create face shields daily. According to the team’s website, it is able to produce PPE much faster than other current initiatives.

As of Saturday morning, the team has raised over $35,000 since launching the GoFundMe campaign nearly a week ago.

WHYY’s Ryan Briggs and the Associated Press contributed reporting.