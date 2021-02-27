Coronavirus update: Five N.J. cities join community vaccine program

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey reported another 3,149 new positive PCR tests Friday as well as another 1,007 antigen tests, for a cumulative total of all positives since the start of the pandemic to 782,833.

The positivity rate for all PCR tests recorded on Monday was 6.53%. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.89.

On Thursday there were 2,008 coronavirus patients in New Jersey hospitals, including 439 in critical care and 270 on ventilators. Hospitals also discharged 264 patients.

Another 46 died from complications of COVID-19. New Jersey has now recorded 20,861 lab-confirmed fatalities and another 2,331 probable deaths.