Coronavirus is pulling us 6 feet apart. Philly’s magnetism will bring us together again.

The good news for people worried about the fate of cities after this pandemic is that despite a force of nature that wants to pull people at least six feet apart, urban centers remain stubbornly magnetic places.

The geometry of the basic urban form — and the dense mixing and mingling of life and commerce that it allows — has remained basically unchanged for thousands of years. And this has remained true through the many previous episodes that have pulled against this basic civic gravity, from war, to previous epidemics, to terrorism and intentional, societal “defensive dispersal.”

All through history, cities and the smaller urban places that share their DNA of physical connectedness, have created enough value to pull people back together over the long run.

So yes, there may be some residual instinct to distance from each other after the current crisis passe — maybe a 6-foot social distancing bubble, like a phantom limb. But it does not seem likely that most people will react to our current crisis by choosing to permanently distance themselves from one another. So while undoubtedly this will be the final straw for some people, the majority of us will stay. Civic gravity will eventually pull people back together, and urban places will continue to adapt, evolve, and grow.

But we can expect that a months-long shared tragedy and systems shock like we are currently experiencing together, will leave some permanent imprint on our built environments and public infrastructure, in the way that 9/11 permanently changed cities, airports and other public venues. (Hello bollards!)