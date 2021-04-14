‘Cops are still killing us’: 150 protesters in Philly demand justice for Daunte Wright

Police brutality against Black people is once again bringing Philadelphians to the streets.

More than 150 people gathered for a rally in front of City Hall Tuesday night in what’s become a familiar response when police kill an unarmed Black man or woman. This time rally-goers demanded justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota who police there killed Sunday night.

“Cops are still killing us,” said 25-year-old Marsha Pisces, who helped spread the word about the rally on social media in a grassroots effort to bring attention to Wright’s death.

“They’re unforgivable about it. If it wasn’t for the fact it was recorded with a camera phone, they would get away with it,” she said.

Dozens of police officers in patrol cars and on bikes flanked marchers as they added Wright’s name to the growing list of Black people killed by police in America.

Wright died shortly after a traffic stop 10 miles from where former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is being tried for the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody. Floyd’s struggle to breathe while Chauvin kept a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes was also recorded on a bystander’s cellphone. Chauvin’s murder trial entered its third week on Monday.