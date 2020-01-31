Multiple Coast Guard stations coordinate to rescue man off N.J.

U.S. Coast Guard personnel rescued a crewmember aboard a fishing vessel off New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

The man was on the vessel “Enterprise” about 50 miles off the Manasquan Inlet when he began experiencing experiencing severe abdominal pain, according to a Coast Guard release.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received notification and launched a rescue boat crew to the scene, the release said.

Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew, which transferred the crewmember aboard upon arrival.

But as the man’s condition worsened, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopther crew from Air Station Atlantic City was dispatched to airlift the man to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

“The Coast Guard trains everyday for events like this,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Box, watchstander at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “Because of that training we were able to coordinate multiple Coast Guard assets to get the crewmember medical attention as quickly as possible.”

Authorities have not released the man’s name or his condition.