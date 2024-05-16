Rutgers-Camden breaks ground on Cooper Street Gateway

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Rutgers University–Camden is investing $60 million in a new facility for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences that will be available for use by the surrounding community.

The Cooper Street Gateway Project will transform 14 vacant properties and several empty lots along the 400 block of Cooper and Lawrence streets. The homes on Lawrence Street will be renovated into offices and guest accommodations for visiting faculty. The project will preserve the architecture of vacant, historic properties.

“There’s so much history and beautiful architecture in the City of Camden,” said Bob McKee, senior vice chancellor of finance and administration for Rutgers-Camden. “Preserving is absolutely at the heart of this program, while adding new space, adding the opportunity for new media, new learning opportunities for the students coming into the next generation.”

Workers broke ground on the project last week. The university is currently seeking a general contractor. McKee said Rutgers wants to hire local subcontractors “with a focus on diversity.”

“Women-owned, veteran-owned … we want this to be a community project from the inside out,” he said.

Construction is expected to be completed by early spring 2026. Once open, the buildings will consolidate some parts of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, which currently is in two separate campuses.

McKee describes the project as a “community collective.”