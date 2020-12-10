Controversial Gibbstown LNG terminal gets final DRBC approval

Plans for a liquefied natural gas export terminal on the Delaware River in Gibbstown, Gloucester County — and, by extension, for a project that will allow transportation of the highly flammable fossil fuel through the mid-Atlantic region — were greenlighted Wednesday by the Delaware River Basin Commission.

The vote came after a flood of opposition from environmental experts, health professionals, community groups, and concerned local residents, who say the proposed LNG shipping routes and terminal would pollute their air and water and could destroy their homes in the event of an explosion. Environmental leaders say they’re planning to appeal the DRBC’s decision in federal court.

The project calls for a partial dredge of the Delaware River and the construction of a new wharf designated specifically for LNG export. Liquefying gas from Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale and transporting it to the Gibbstown port will allow project developer Delaware River Partners, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, to export the gas overseas.

It will also allow for regular transport of the fossil fuel, in trucks or rail cars, over a 200-mile stretch that connects some of the most densely populated areas of the East Coast.

Plans for the LNG terminal were initially approved by the DRBC in June 2019, appealed by the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, and subsequently reviewed in a May 2020 adjudicatory hearing and public comment period, after which the overseeing officer ultimately recommended that the commission uphold its earlier approval. In September, DRBC members chose to delay the decision, citing a need for more time to deliberate.

On Wednesday, the results of that deliberation were clear: Commission members chose to accept the hearing officer’s recommendation and sustain their earlier approval.

The motion to approve passed, 4-0, with “yes” votes from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and the commission’s federal representative. Ken Kosinski, representing New York, indicated he was concerned about potential water quality and climate impacts and moved to delay the decision, but the motion fell without a second. New York abstained in the final vote.

“While New Jersey acknowledges the larger criticisms surrounding the proposed operations of this project, the issue presented to the commission is a narrow one: whether or not to affirm its prior decision that dredging activities related to the construction of a second dock at the marine terminal complex in Gibbstown satisfy the commission’s water quality standards,” said New Jersey geologist Jeff Hoffman, representing that state’s decision to approve the plan.

“After careful review of the extensive record, Delaware has determined that the commission had sufficient information to render its decision on the docket and discharged its responsibility consistent with its responsibilities in the comprehensive plan,” said Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin, who serves as the state’s commissioner and the DRBC’s chair.