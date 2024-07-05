Time is running out to get sexual abuse amendment on Pa.’s November ballot

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A long-awaited constitutional amendment that would give survivors of childhood sexual abuse a chance to sue their abusers will not be on the November ballot unless lawmakers advance it in the next month.

Members of the divided legislature remain deadlocked. They broadly agree that voters should be given an opportunity to consider such a proposal, but are divided on how to advance it.

Democrats who control the state House want to send to voters a single question about opening the lawsuit window, while Republican leaders say the abuse amendment should be advanced alongside other GOP priorities, including an expanded voter ID requirement.

The issue has been before the body for nearly two decades and came tantalizingly close to reaching voters several years ago only to be derailed by a Wolf administration error.

Survivors say the lack of movement leaves them without closure.

“Our elected leaders are snubbing us, and it feels horrible,” Shaun Dougherty, a Western Pennsylvania activist for survivors, told Spotlight PA.

The proposed amendment would give adults who were sexually abused as children a limited period to seek monetary damages in court from those who abused them or protected the perpetrator.

A 2019 law increased the maximum age at which people abused as children can bring a civil claim against their abusers, from 30 to 55. However, people abused longer ago have little recourse.

Many survivors also say that when they could have legally sued, they weren’t yet ready to publicly confront their abuse.

The commonwealth’s process for approving constitutional amendments is cumbersome. First, the General Assembly must pass identical language during two consecutive two-year sessions. The Department of State is required to run ads in newspapers about the amendment after each legislative passage.

Once those requirements are met, the amendment is sent to voters for consideration.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Department of State said the agency must have ads in papers by Aug. 5 to meet the requirement. Writing a plain language description of the amendment and placing the ads requires additional lead time.

That leaves little time for lawmakers, who are in the thick of budget negotiations and preparing for the November election, to give the amendment the second round of approval it needs.

Should they fail to act in the next month, lawmakers will have one last shot to pass the amendment before having to start the process over. If passed by the end of this legislative session in November, the proposal would appear on the 2025 primary ballot.

If not, the amendment process will need to start over again, meaning the soonest the question could appear on a ballot is 2027.

Good government advocates and Democrats generally oppose putting proposed constitutional amendments on odd-year primary ballots because of low turnout.

State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D., Berks), an abuse survivor and champion of the issue, said he prefers not to go that route, worried that big-money opposition by the measure’s opponents would be more influential in a low-turnout election.

He added that the general election would have “more sane voters” interested in the underlying policy instead of politics.

Lawmakers could also create a lawsuit window through a traditional statute, an idea opposed by some Republican leaders who believe such a law would be unconstitutional. Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who would need to sign such a measure, says he supports either path.

The state House recently moved on that front, amending an unrelated state Senate bill this week to include a retroactive window. Members sent it back to the upper chamber for consideration in a bipartisan vote Wednesday, with all Democrats and more than 40 Republicans in favor.

The change was sponsored by state Rep. Jim Gregory (R., Blair), a survivor of childhood abuse who has championed the issue since being elected to the legislature in 2018.

“We have an opportunity to write a new ending to this story,” Gregory said on the state House floor.