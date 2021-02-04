Conspiracy theorists in the family? We want to hear from you.

Conspiracy theories burst onto center stage in recent months, fueling the January 6 insurrection, undermining confidence in our democracy, and hampering the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Election conspiracists, COVID-truthers and QAnon adherents have seen their numbers swell as social media makes it easier than ever to become radicalized online.

Do you have a family member who you can no longer relate to because they have gone down the rabbit hole in one of these worlds? We want to hear your story. A reporter may follow up to learn more about the real world consequences of online radicalization.

