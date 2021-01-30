Confronted with significant flaws in coronavirus data, Pa. corrections officials concede ‘it’s unacceptable’

“Our office of Research and Statistics is taking over the daily management of the dashboard and they will be doing a deep dive into what is being collected and how best to communicate that information,” a department spokesperson, Maria Bivens, said in an email statement.

National researchers said Pennsylvania officials deserve some credit for, on the whole, being more transparent than prison systems in other states. And those advocating for more prisoner releases said the data is clear enough to know some people would be safer if released.

Others, however, said there has been a double standard about widespread concern and scrutiny of statewide coronavirus data reporting by the Department of Health, but not nearly as much attention paid to problems with data tracked and reported by corrections officials.

“There are certain individuals who don’t care that the data is crap,” state Sen. Katie Muth said (D., Chester) “And that they’re dying in the prison system. They’re fine letting that happen.”

The department has documented more than 13,200 positive cases and up to 101 deaths among staff and inmates at its 24 prisons. The Spotlight PA review found tests are being double-counted and disappearing, while deaths are sometimes counted but then erased.

Department officials have said in statements to Spotlight PA and before state lawmakers that removing data was because of errors in duplicate testing. But questions still remain on when and how many prisoners actually had the virus, were negative, or recovered.

In an emailed statement to Spotlight PA in December, Bivens, the department spokesperson, said the numbers published online now indicate the total number of inmates tested, not how many tests were performed. As of Friday, however, the data dashboard said 62,980 inmates have been tested. The department’s most recent population data for December said it only housed 40,766 inmates, a discrepancy of nearly 22,000 extra people.

Department officials declined to explain the difference.

Bret Bucklen, the lead data analyst for the department, said in an interview he couldn’t fully make sense of the numbers presented on the department’s dashboard, and has been tasked with reviewing some of the information to improve accuracy.

Bucklen has used the department’s data to challenge those pushing to release prisoners early through Gov. Tom Wolf’s temporary reprieve program. In a Jan. 7 posting to Twitter, he wrote in part, “There are several data points to suggest that in PA prison is safer than the community from COVID.”

But Wetzel, the corrections secretary, used the same data earlier this month to advocate to Senate Democrats for the opposite: to release more inmates through legislation in order to create safer distance between inmates inside.

The department has reduced its total prison population by 6,116 since the start of the pandemic through early release or parole. Another 120 people were released after the governor signed the temporary reprieve program, which fell far short of initial expectations and what some said was needed to safely social distance within prison facilities.

“I thank God, frankly, for a 6,500 inmate reduction, or these numbers of deaths and infections would be significantly worse,” Wetzel said at a committee hearing hosted by Senate Democrats. “But let me be very clear, we need further population reduction.”