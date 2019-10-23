Challenge Alert

Lock in $15,000 with your donation by 6:30 p.m.

Donate now

Down the Shore

Coast Guard rescues 4 from recreational boat that ran aground near N.J. coastline

In this January 11, 2018 Coast Guard file photo, an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew medevacs an ill fisherman from the deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Willow about 60 miles east of Atlantic City, (Photo: Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson)

In this January 11, 2018 Coast Guard file photo, an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew medevacs an ill fisherman from the deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Willow about 60 miles east of Atlantic City, (Photo: Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson)

Four boaters were uninjured when their boat ran aground near the New Jersey coastline Monday evening.

The Coast Guard received a call from Sea Tow that the occupants on the recreational vessel needed assistance because they had little food and water.

A MH-75 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City arrived at the location about five miles northeast of Atlantic City, hoisted the boaters, and transported them to the station.

The Coast Guard says the boat’s owner is overseeing salvage operations.

“Filing a float plan can help to let others know where your vessel may be in case of an emergency,” said Petty Officer First Class Alex Castonguay, command duty officer at Sector Delaware Bay. “Float plans can be submitted on the Coast Guard downloadable application for mobile phones.”

Last week, the Coast Guard hoisted a sick man from a cruise ship off New Jersey.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate