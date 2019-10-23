Coast Guard rescues 4 from recreational boat that ran aground near N.J. coastline

Four boaters were uninjured when their boat ran aground near the New Jersey coastline Monday evening.

The Coast Guard received a call from Sea Tow that the occupants on the recreational vessel needed assistance because they had little food and water.

A MH-75 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City arrived at the location about five miles northeast of Atlantic City, hoisted the boaters, and transported them to the station.

The Coast Guard says the boat’s owner is overseeing salvage operations.

“Filing a float plan can help to let others know where your vessel may be in case of an emergency,” said Petty Officer First Class Alex Castonguay, command duty officer at Sector Delaware Bay. “Float plans can be submitted on the Coast Guard downloadable application for mobile phones.”

Last week, the Coast Guard hoisted a sick man from a cruise ship off New Jersey.