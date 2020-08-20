One dead in boating accident near N.J. inlet

One person was killed and another injured in a boating accident near Ocean City Wednesday, authorities said.

The Ocean City Police Department alerted the U.S. Coast Guard of a 26-foot center console recreational vessel found beached with personal belongings still aboard near the Great Egg Harbor Inlet, according to a Coast Guard press release.

Police identified one of the boaters using a cell phone found aboard and acquired a video feed from a nearby marina, confirming that two people had departed earlier in the day, authorities said.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air-crew to search the area along with a 29-foot Response Boat boat-crew with assistance from local fire department boats, the release said.

The helicopter aircrew spotted two people in the water and lowered a rescue swimmer while personnel on the boats recovered the victims, according to the agency.

Tpr. Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police, said a 59-year-old man died and a 73-year-old man was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not disclosed.