Down the Shore

One dead in boating accident near N.J. inlet

(US Coast Guard image/file)

(US Coast Guard image/file)

One person was killed and another injured in a boating accident near Ocean City Wednesday, authorities said.

The Ocean City Police Department alerted the U.S. Coast Guard of a 26-foot center console recreational vessel found beached with personal belongings still aboard near the Great Egg Harbor Inlet, according to a Coast Guard press release.

Police identified one of the boaters using a cell phone found aboard and acquired a video feed from a nearby marina, confirming that two people had departed earlier in the day, authorities said.

The Coast Guard launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter air-crew to search the area along with a 29-foot Response Boat boat-crew with assistance from local fire department boats, the release said.

The helicopter aircrew spotted two people in the water and lowered a rescue swimmer while personnel on the boats recovered the victims, according to the agency.

Tpr. Alejandro Goez, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police, said a 59-year-old man died and a 73-year-old man was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate