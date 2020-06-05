Donate

Search ongoing for fisherman who fell out of kayak on Jersey Shore river

(U.S. Coast Guard photo/Petty Officer Patrick D. Kelley)

A multi-agency search is ongoing Friday morning for a fisherman who fell out of a kayak and into a Jersey Shore river, authorities said.

In a tweet, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said the 61-year-old man was in a kayak with another man in the Navesink River off Rumson in northern Monmouth County when the incident happened.

The 61-year-old man, who authorities have not identified, was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Coast Guard. The other man made it back to the shoreline with the kayak, authorities said.

The Coast Guard is searching the area around the Oceanic Bridge along with local, county, and state authorities.

News 12 reported that the missing man was fishing with a friend Thursday night as a severe storm was approaching the area around midnight.

