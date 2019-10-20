Coast Guard rescues sick man from cruise ship off N.J.

The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a man who fell ill on a cruise ship off New Jersey Thursday evening.

Officials say the Adventure of the Sea ship was about 118 miles southeast of Atlantic City when a crewmember requested a medical evacuation for a man experiencing stroke symptoms.

An aircrew aboard a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Atlantic City launched to assist.

Upon arrival, the crew hoisted the man aboard and transported him to awaiting emergency medical personnel at Air Station Atlantic City.

Authorities did not know the man’s condition.