Philly sandwich shops take cues from ‘Clyde’s,’ a new play at Arden Theatre

When a new employee arrives, the others are quick to establish their hierarchical territory in the kitchen.

“Can we be more than the ‘ex-cons’ that other people think that we are? Can we serve something that makes people really, really happy?,” Oyetimein said. “Then their ‘war stories’ come out. Then they get a little bit of healing because they have joined together over something that is beautiful.”

Oyetimein admits that is a lot of weight to put on a sandwich.

“If only we had the right ingredients, we could change the world,” she laughed. “I think that’s what Lynn [Nottage] is playing with. This idea that you can change the world with these simple ingredients, and these people, who you don’t think are world-changers, because we all have the ability to change the world if we get together and do simple things.”

“Clyde’s” has proven to be popular not just because it’s a funny take on serious issues, but it’s relatively easy to produce, with five actors on a single set, a truck stop kitchen that can be as dingy as you like.

Oyetimein, who is based in Boston and has worked with the Arden before, said she wanted to direct “Clyde’s” in Philly because it has a lot of hope.

“In a time where you feel like there is nothing that you can do to make this world better, I think that a simple sandwich made with love can make things better,” she said.

For the production, the Arden brought in professional chefs to give the performers a crash course in food prep. All the food on stage is real, fresh food, chopped in real time on stage by the actors in performance.

Alex Lopez came in to show the performers how to use kitchen knives without cutting off a finger. The head chef at 3J’s Cafe, on Market Street at 3rd around the corner from the Arden, Lopez is not a regular theater-goer and had not yet seen the play when it opened for previews last week. But he gleaned enough from what he saw to give props to Nottage, even if he could not remember her name.

“Whoever wrote the script seems to have at least a decent understanding of how flavor works,” Lopez said. “A lot of the sandwiches that they kind of describe throughout the play, most of them sound quite good.”