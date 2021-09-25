Citing concerns about a failure to adequately address climate change, the former chair of the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission board abstained from a vote on the four-year plan that will guide federal transportation spending in the region over the next three decades.

Despite the notable abstention from City Councilmember Mark Squilla, who represents the city on the board and served as chair until June 30, the DVRPC approved the “Connections2050” plan — a federally mandated document that will shape nearly $68 billion in infrastructure spending over the next three decades and proposes nearly $90 billion more.

The councilman whose district includes neighborhoods that run along the river from the Frankford section of Kensington to his native South Philadelphia said that recent events, like the unprecedented flooding of Interstate 676, demonstrate that more drastic action was needed to prepare the region for climate change.

“Reflecting on the climate crisis, we need to reevaluate all of our plans and policies. This was even more so after the flooding a few weeks ago,” he wrote after the Thursday DVRPC vote. “After discussing with OTIS and others in the administration, we think a stronger pivot to sustainable, equitable mobility is needed.”

DVRPC, which oversees nine counties across Pa. and NJ, is one of 408 federal metropolitan planning organizations in the United States charged with creating plans every four years that will guide billions of dollars in annual federal transportation and infrastructure spending.