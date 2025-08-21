Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

For 20 years, a regional program has offered a safety net to commuters who bike, carpool or take transit when plans fall through. Now, a new grant-funded pilot is removing a hurdle — the upfront price tag of up to $50.

The Emergency Ride Home service, available in Philadelphia and its collar counties, reimburses users for ride shares in cases of emergency up to twice a year. The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, which hosts the program, has 45 days to send the payment back to the rider.

Stacy Bartels, who manages the Office of Transportation Demand Management at the commission, said that’s standard for some similar programs in other regions, but it does come with a setback.

“The user has to pay the fee for whatever alternative ride they take,” Bartels said. “Even though that allows for fairly good accountability since they have to put the money out, that’s a big ask for some people, especially if you’re getting close to the $50 limit to have that available … to pay up front.”

Thus, the Clean Air Council is testing a voucher-based version of the service. When a bus is “seriously delayed, canceled, or doesn’t reach the site of the emergency,” stranded riders can activate a $50 voucher on the Uber app, according to the organization.

It is available in the Fair Acres region for regular riders of SEPTA bus routes 110, 111, 114 or 117.

“In Center City, there [are] so many different routes … If your direct line is not running, you could take a different one and get to where you’re going,” CAC’s Sustainable Transportation Program Manager Titania Markland said. “But within [Fair Acres], for example, if your 110 misses you, the 114 may not get you to where you are going.”

Routes 111 and 117 run every half hour, routes 110 and 114 run hourly and all are subject to 20% service reductions beginning Aug. 25 due to a lack of state funding.

The routes were chosen, Markland said, based on delay and cancellation rates as indicated in discussions with SEPTA.