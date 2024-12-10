Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen described feeling “two faced” about discussing incidents such as this.

“I’m glad to be able to highlight this dumbass stuff,” he said, while also acknowledging that he didn’t like to talk about people who vandalize properties in Camden.

“It shouldn’t happen,” Carstarphen added. “We’re working hard to turn that area right there, into a nice area.”

The mayor has made quality-of-life issues, such as graffiti on buildings and illegal dumping a top priority in his administration. Carstarphen said the camera that caught Park in the act was not just for big crimes, but for incidents such as the one that got Park into trouble with the law.

“This is for illegal dumping. This is for defacing property,” he said. “Blighted properties that we’re trying to change to a brighter property in our community to continue the progress that’s happened in the city of Camden.”

The penalty for tagging any building in Camden is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or by imprisonment for up to 90 days, or by up to 90 days of community service.

Carstarphen said if anyone wants to showcase their art skills, “we have murals.”

“You want to be a part of a mural and showcase your talents to help a community, step up in that way,” he said. “But not this.”