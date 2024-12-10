Cherry Hill man charged with defacing an abandoned Camden gas station twice on the same day
The man returned to the scene of his art hours after his first arrest to finish what he began. Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen says, “We’re not doing that.”Listen 1:06
Camden officials have called the abandoned U.S. Petroleum gas station in the 2300-block of Admiral Wilson Blvd. a target for graffiti, illegal dumping and other criminal activities. On Tuesday, Camden County Police highlighted one suspect who was arrested twice at the property on the same day, hours apart, for creating graffiti to the side of the building.
It happened around 4 p.m. Friday. City-installed surveillance cameras caught Donald Park III, of Cherry Hill, spray painting the building. Christina Wilson, of Palmyra, was also on the scene recording him on her phone for social media, according to police.
Officers arrived at the gas station within minutes after being alerted by the department’s real-time crime center. They arrested Park and Wilson and charged them with defiant trespassing and other charges.
After 8 p.m., police said Park was again seen at the gas station, back at work on his graffiti. He was arrested and charged again with criminal mischief and defiant trespassing.
According to Camden County Police Lt. Gordon Harvey, Park allegedly told the arresting officer he returned to “make sure he highlighted it properly.”
Park was remanded to the Camden County Jail and his vehicle impounded.
Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen described feeling “two faced” about discussing incidents such as this.
“I’m glad to be able to highlight this dumbass stuff,” he said, while also acknowledging that he didn’t like to talk about people who vandalize properties in Camden.
“It shouldn’t happen,” Carstarphen added. “We’re working hard to turn that area right there, into a nice area.”
The mayor has made quality-of-life issues, such as graffiti on buildings and illegal dumping a top priority in his administration. Carstarphen said the camera that caught Park in the act was not just for big crimes, but for incidents such as the one that got Park into trouble with the law.
“This is for illegal dumping. This is for defacing property,” he said. “Blighted properties that we’re trying to change to a brighter property in our community to continue the progress that’s happened in the city of Camden.”
The penalty for tagging any building in Camden is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 or by imprisonment for up to 90 days, or by up to 90 days of community service.
Carstarphen said if anyone wants to showcase their art skills, “we have murals.”
“You want to be a part of a mural and showcase your talents to help a community, step up in that way,” he said. “But not this.”
