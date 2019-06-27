Chaos erupts in Pennsylvania Senate over welfare bill

The Pennsylvania Senate devolved into partisan shouting, name-calling and bare-knuckled procedural tactics over a bill to end a decades-old program that offers $200 a month to people deemed unable to work.

The bill ultimately passed the GOP-controlled chamber Wednesday, 26-24, with two Republicans siding with Democrats against it.

The chaos began with a Republican attempt to block Democrats from offering amendments to keep the benefit for military veterans, cancer survivors and others.

At one point, Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman told the presiding officer, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, that he was becoming a “partisan hack” as he screamed that Fetterman had ignored chamber rules by letting a Democratic senator speak over him.

Democratic Sen. Anthony Williams shouted back, “when you punch somebody in the face and they punch you back, stop whining about it!”

Reporting from the Capitol in Harrisburg, WITF’s Katie Meyers tweeted a photo of Senate GOP leaders holding a press conference on the Senate floor being “ambushed and hijacked by those who do not want to follow the rules of this chamber.”

“This isn’t governing,” Sen. Joe Scarnati said. “This is chaos.”

Senate GOP now having a press conference on the Senate floor being “ambushed and hijacked by those who do not want to follow the rules of this chamber.” pic.twitter.com/aRJhs7F4Tk — Katie Meyer (@katieemeyer4) June 26, 2019

He said the chamber is now at a standstill, and that he has now gotten the governor involved in the situation.