Lamb revives gun incident to attack Fetterman in Pa. Senate race

Fetterman has spoken before of how he believed he had heard gunfire while outside his home in the small town of Braddock when he was mayor in 2013. He has said he pursued a mask- and goggle-wearing man he saw running nearby, covered head to toe in the cold January weather, pulling out a shotgun until police arrived.

The man — Christopher Miyares, who is Black — was unarmed and said in a TV interview afterward that he had been jogging when Fetterman, who is white, pulled up in his pickup and pointed the shotgun at him. Fetterman has denied pointing the shotgun at Miyares and said it wasn’t loaded.

On Thursday night, Lamb, a third-term congressman, took to Twitter to raise the episode, which has bubbled just below the surface of a primary campaign that previously had been relatively cordial.

“We all know why John Fetterman isn’t coming to the debate on Sunday,” Lamb wrote. “He doesn’t want to talk about the fact that he chased down an unarmed Black man and held him at gunpoint. That’s the elephant in the room. And we have to talk about it.”

A third Democrat in the primary, Malcolm Kenyatta, who is Black, echoed Lamb. In an interview Friday, Kenyatta said Fetterman “needs to leave the candidate protection program and actually publicly debate his record.”

Fetterman has missed several forums, including one hosted by a predominantly Black church in Philadelphia. He has previously denied avoiding forums for anything other than legitimate scheduling conflicts or unforeseen family circumstances.

His campaign pointed out Friday that it has agreed to join three televised debates in coming weeks and that Fetterman has joined numerous other forums.

A Franklin & Marshall College poll in February found that Fetterman appeared to have an early lead in the Democratic primary, but many voters are undecided.

Fetterman’s campaign suggested that Lamb, who is white, is raising the encounter now because he isn’t breaking through with voters.

“The people of Braddock understand that, as the town’s mayor and chief law enforcement officer, John was acting to keep his community safe,” Rebecca Katz, an adviser to Fetterman’s campaign, said in an email.