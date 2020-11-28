Central Pa. counties get $6M to help reduce pollution headed to the Chesapeake Bay

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is giving a total of more than $6 million to eight counties to help the state meet its pollution reduction commitment to the Chesapeake Bay.

The Department of Environmental Protection is awarding 2020 Environmental Stewardship Fund grants to Adams, Bedford, Centre, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

The counties are responsible for some of the highest levels of nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment running to the Chesapeake Bay, in part due to a heavy agricultural presence there.

How much money each county gets is based on how much runoff each produces.

Lancaster County is getting the largest amount from this round of grants at $2.2 million. The county plans to use it for agricultural barnyard runoff reduction, soil health improvement, and green infrastructure, among other projects.

Adams County plans to use its $373,000 for projects including nutrient management, stream restorations, and rain gardens.

All eight counties plan to hire coordinators to help clean up efforts.