Dimock residents worry about planned fracking waste well

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

A fracking wastewater treatment company is exploring the possibility of constructing an underground deep injection well in Dimock, Susquehanna County. If approved, it would be the first deep injection well built to handle fracking wastewater in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Environmental Protection Agency has permitted at least 36 new underground wells to dispose of fracking waste since 2013, but all are in the western part of the state.

A spokesman for EPA said representatives of the company Kendra II have met with agency officials to discuss plans for the well, but have not submitted an application. The state Department of Environmental Protection said it has had no contact with the company about its plans. Calls to an attorney for the company were not returned, but a man who answered the phone at Kendra II said they were “exploring the possibilities.”

Deep injection wells can stretch more than a mile below the surface and are used by the oil and gas industry to dispose of the most hazardous waste material, including salty brine, chemicals, radioactive waste and heavy metals. The wells are typically permitted to take between 1,300 to 3,200 pounds per square inch of pressure, which sends the fluid into a sandstone or limestone formation.

The U.S. Geological Survey has linked an uptick in earthquakes in Oklahoma to oil and gas wastewater injection wells in that state, at distances up to 10 miles from the site of the disposal well. Earthquakes in Ohio have been linked to deep well injection, and one in New Castle, Pennsylvania was linked to fracking.

In Pennsylvania, Class 2 wells are regulated by the EPA through the underground injection control program, via the Safe Drinking Water Act. The DEP also has to sign off on the wells.