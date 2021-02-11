Checking racism

Albert C. Barnes, who created the Barnes Foundation was an early proponent of African art and a supporter of racial justice. The foundation has carried on his philosophy with an annual slate of educational events and classes. On Monday, as part of an every-other-month series, the Barnes will host “Facing Change: Anti-Racism,” a virtual talk with poet Nina “Lyrispect” Ball, writer Vanessa Julye, and musician Doug Hirlinger with media veteran Loraine Ballard Morrill as moderator. Upcoming topics in April and June include “White adjacent” and “Cultural appropriation.” You can read Vanessa Julye’s essay on racism in the Quaker community here.

“Facing Change: Anti-Racism,”

Virtual

Monday, Feb. 15 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Big Ben

Philly fave Ben Arnold will take the stage at Sellersville Theater on Friday night in one of the first large, local in-person concerts in the region since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The singer/songwriter’s most recent release “Go Play in the Backyard (Live From Luke and Kim’s) was recorded in, yep, a backyard during the height of the pandemic. The theater is taking precautions, including socially-distanced seating with plexiglass partitions and cabaret tables that must be purchased as a whole. The concert will also be livestreamed, so you have the option to purchase a ticket for either. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Light of Day foundation, which supports people with Parkinson’s, ALS, and other diseases.

Ben Arnold and Band

Sellersville Theater

24 West Temple Ave. Sellersville, PA (also via livestream)

Saturday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m. $12 livestream only, $25 for in-person

Fore! fun

Family fun is highlighted at Linvilla Orchards as their Fore! The Planet indoor mini-golf is both an activity and an educational platform to make it fun for kids to learn more about the environment. Created in conjunction with the Academy of Natural Sciences, the 18 holes include dinosaurs, butterflies, rainforests, and more. Masks are required and tickets are timed.

Fore! The Planet

Linvilla Orchards

137 W. Knowlton Rd. Media, PA

Saturday Feb. 13, Sunday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 28. $9 for adults, $7 for ages 10 and under

